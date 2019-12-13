LAX

4 to Watch: One of LAX’s Few Curbside Pickup Options is Going Away

SuperShuttle was founded in 1983 as a way to get people to and from LAX

lax-los-angeles-jpg4
AP

The blue and yellow vans that have been shuttling people to and from LAX for nearly four decades are going away.

It's one of the stories we're following today on NBCLA.

Founded in 1983 to Serve LAX, SuperShuttle is Going Out of Business
The seemingly ever-present blue and yellow vans have been part of the blur of activity at LAX for nearly four decades.SuperShuttle, the shared ride service founded in 1983 to serve the airport, is coming to a stop -- for good.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAX 5 hours ago

Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal

LAX 5 hours ago

Officials Investigate Latest Death at LAX

Intruder Sexually Assaulted Woman Who Was Sleeping Next to Husband
A man broke into a Riverside apartment and sexually assaulted a woman as she slept next to her husband in their Riverside home, police said. No arrests were reported in the apparently random attackc, but police released a sketch of the attacker based on information provided by the victim.

Hiker Haunted by Last Images of Man Who Vanished on Mt. Baldy
Justin Williams snapped a photo of Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati as the experienced hiker disappeared into the misty wilderness in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles. That was Sunday. A nearly weeklong search has turned up no sign of the missing Irvine man.

Weekend: Boat Parades to Glow
Ventura Harbor's Parade of Lights and Marina del Rey's Holiday Boat Parade are to of the sparking shows this weekend on the water. Click here for more weekend events.

This article tagged under:

LAX
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us