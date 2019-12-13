4 to Watch: One of LAX’s Few Curbside Pickup Options is Going Away

The blue and yellow vans that have been shuttling people to and from LAX for nearly four decades are going away.

It's one of the stories we're following today on NBCLA.

Founded in 1983 to Serve LAX, SuperShuttle is Going Out of Business

The seemingly ever-present blue and yellow vans have been part of the blur of activity at LAX for nearly four decades.SuperShuttle, the shared ride service founded in 1983 to serve the airport, is coming to a stop -- for good.

Intruder Sexually Assaulted Woman Who Was Sleeping Next to Husband

A man broke into a Riverside apartment and sexually assaulted a woman as she slept next to her husband in their Riverside home, police said. No arrests were reported in the apparently random attackc, but police released a sketch of the attacker based on information provided by the victim.

Hiker Haunted by Last Images of Man Who Vanished on Mt. Baldy

Justin Williams snapped a photo of Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati as the experienced hiker disappeared into the misty wilderness in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles. That was Sunday. A nearly weeklong search has turned up no sign of the missing Irvine man.

Weekend: Boat Parades to Glow

Ventura Harbor's Parade of Lights and Marina del Rey's Holiday Boat Parade are to of the sparking shows this weekend on the water. Click here for more weekend events.