Drivers can expect delays Monday near LAX.

A water leak forced lane closures at Sepulveda and Century boulevards just east of the airport.

Northbound Sepulveda Boulevard was closed at Lincoln Boulevard. Lanes on the soutbound side also were closed.

Drivers were asked to take Century Boulevard to enter the airport.

Details about how long the lanes will be closed were not immediately available.