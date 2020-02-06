LAX

LAX Adds Some Magic to Its Traveler Greetings

The Voice of LA project features celebrity announcements inside each of LAX's terminals

Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and actors Danny Trejo and Allison Janney are the latest group of celebrities to record messages heard by travelers at LAX, as part of the "Voices of Los Angeles" project.

The messages -- which identify each speaker and welcome travelers to LAX and Los Angeles -- rotate throughout the day and are broadcast on the overhead announcement system inside each of the airport's terminals.

LAX launched Voices of Los Angeles last year, playing recorded messages from iconic local figures who airport officials say reflect the diversity, creativity and "wow-factor" that is unique to the city.

Participants have included local entertainers, sports figures, musicians, actors and chefs, with new voices added on a regular basis.

The first set of messages were recorded by television host Jimmy Kimmel, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles-based chef and author Susan Feniger.

