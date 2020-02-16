Elderly Man Falls to His Death From Cliff in San Pedro

An elderly man fell to his death Sunday from a cliff in San Pedro.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:33 a.m. to the 800 block of West Paseo Del Mar to assist the Los Angeles Police Department and coroner's office in the investigation, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

A person witnessed the fall -- which was estimated at approximately 40 feet -- from a shore adjacent to the cliff, according to Brian Humphrey of the LAFD.

No other immediate information was available.