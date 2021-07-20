Pelicans

Legal Advocacy Group Offers $25K Reward for Information on OC Pelican Attacks

A total of 34 pelicans have been found dead or brutally mutilated along the Orange County coast, and one organization is offering $25,000 for information in the case.

By Maggie More

Dr. Elizabeth Wood/Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center via AP

The Animal Legal Defense Fund, a legal advocacy group for animals, is offering $25,000 in reward money for information about continued attacks on brown pelicans in Orange County.

The organization on June 30 offered a $5,500 total reward for information, roughly two weeks after the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center announced the bird attacks.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tuesday's $20,000 increase is in the hopes that someone will come forward with information "leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible" for the brutal pelican attacks, which have continued, the legal organization said.

bootleg fire Jul 19

Size of Oregon Wildfire Underscores Vastness of the US West

Endangered Species Jul 13

Scientists Release Endangered Frogs Into San Jacinto Mountains

Illinois Jul 15

Fish Species Getting New Name to Combat Racism Concerns — and Make It More Appetizing

When the Animal Legal Defense Fund announced the $5,500 reward, a total of 32 birds had been mutilated along the coast between San Clemente and Huntington Beach over the course of eight months.

According to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center, at least 22 of the rescued pelicans had their wings broken so severely that bones came through the skin. The pinpointed, blunt trauma injuries, found consistently among all of the pelicans, led wildlife officials to believe the birds were attacked by humans.

Two more dead birds have since been found, totaling 34 wounded pelicans.

"Most pelicans did not survive, and those who did needed emergency surgery and long-term care," the Animal Legal Defense Fund said in a statement.

NBCLA
2 injured pelicans were released at Crystal Cove State Park after medical rehabilitation.

"We are hopeful that the local community will come forward with information in order to prevent further harm to these animals," the organization's executive director Stephen Wells said.

The state of California enforces a maximum penalty of up to $20,000, up to three years in prison or both for anyone who intentionally and maliciously maims a living animal.

Anyone with information is asked to call the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at 1-888-334-2258 (1-888-334-CalTIP), and share their anonymous tip.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PelicansOrange CountyrewardWetlands and Wildlife Care CenterCalifornia Department of Fish and Wildlife
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us