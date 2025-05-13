Leimert Park

12-year-old among 5 injured in fiery pursuit crash in Leimert Park

The search for the pursuit driver is ongoing.

A police pursuit ended in a fiery crash Monday in the Leimert Park area of Los Angeles, leaving a 30-year-old woman in critical condition and injuring four others, including a 12-year-old boy, authorities said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest Division were pursuing a suspect before the chase was terminated at Crenshaw Boulevard south of Vernon Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the LAPD.

Firefighters arrived a short time later at the 4300 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard to conduct a rescue operation. Two occupants involved in the crash had to be extricated from a red sedan, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Five people were hospitalized, according to the LAFD. The 12-year-old boy's condition was not immediately clear.

Aerial news footage appeared to show a burned police car at the scene, as well.

According to the LAPD, the suspect in the pursuit was wanted for DUI and remains outstanding. No suspect description was provided.

