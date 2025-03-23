Altadena

LeVar Burton hosts book reading at Altadena Library

The library reopened earlier this month after it was shut down due to the Eaton Fire.

By Karla Rendon

Longtime host of “Reading Rainbow” LeVar Burton held a reading on Saturday at the Altadena Library – weeks after the space reopened.

Burton’s reading was for his children’s book, “The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm.” It’s a picture book focused on a rhino’s journey to heal after a storm sweeps away everything he loves.

The actor and author’s theme for the book comes at a time when many children impacted by January’s brush fires are learning how to process their new reality.

“The underlying message of ‘The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm’ is that all of us need help getting through life and tragedy and trauma can be overcome,” Burton said.

Saturday’s event also included a book fair that had arts, crafts and games available for attendees. Burton handed out copies of his books.

“So many kids have been impacted by the fires, by this tragedy,” Burton said. “An event like this was just an opportunity for them to be kids.”

The library reopened on March 4 following its closure brought upon by the Eaton Fire.

