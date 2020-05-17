Lifeguards Rescue 10-Year-Old Boy from Surf, Search Continues for Father

Los Angeles County lifeguards, with an assist from Los Angeles Fire Department medical personnel, rescued a 10-year-old boy from the surf Sunday in Marina del Rey and were still searching for his 39-year- old father, who remains missing in the water, according to authorities.

A group of swimmers were in the water just 50 yards offshore, right in front of a lifeguard tower, when it became clear they needed help.

The call about the missing swimmers near 4200 S. Ocean Front Walk came in at 3:56 p.m., LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

"A large set came through, got all that water moving and then they were pulled out in that rip current," Pono Barnes, of the LA County Fire Department, said.

County lifeguards took the lead and pulled boy from the water. He was evaluated by LAFD paramedics but did not require hospitalization, Stewart said.

as of 7:30PM subsurface searches have been suspended for the evening. Dive and Sonar search operations will resume at 0700 tomorrow.

Lifeguards, assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard, were still searching the water for the boy's father, who remained missing, the Coast Guard reported.

After several weeks of being closed, this weekend was the first weekend LA County beaches were open for activity. Still, conditions in the water were anything but ideal. One Marina del Rey resident, Jason Wright, noted the waves were "too rough for swimming."

Underwater searching for the missing man was halted at 7:30 p.m., county lifeguards said. Periodic land-based patrols will continue through the night and underwater searching will resume at 7 a.m. Monday.