Scattered showers expected Friday with a nice and warm Christmas in store for SoCal

What to Know Rainfall is expected to ease on Friday night and the weather is expected to be dry and warmer on Saturday and Sunday.

Orange County will be under a flood watch until Friday night.

Christmas Eve and Day will be dry and warmer.

Showery conditions were expected to persist Friday following off-and-on downpours that doused much of Southern California since Wednesday.

National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters said there was still a good change of rain in the Los Angeles area early Friday morning, including some “higher intensity rain bursts.”

“On Friday, as the low continues to move eastward, rainfall activity should also shift eastward, with the best chances in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and rates mostly below half an inch,” according to the NWS.“Rainfall is expected to ease on Friday night and the weather is expected to be dry and warmer on Saturday and Sunday.”

The weather was active across the area on Thursday, with isolated thunderstorms dumping impressive amounts of rain in some areas.

A flood watch for the Los Angeles area expired Thursday night, but Orange County will be under a flood watch through Friday night.

Rainfall totals for five days in various areas in Los Angeles County, as of Thursday at 5 p.m., were:

Beverly Hills: 2.66 inches;

Bel Air and Culver City: 2.64 inches;

Northridge: 4 inches;

Woodland Hills: 3.49 inches; and

Morris Dam: 2.18 inches.

The authorities of the city of Duarte initiated a state of “Yellow Alert” in the area burned by the Fish fire, on Thursday, at 4 p.m., which will continue until Friday at 8 a.m.

The alert affects approximately 25 homes along Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge and Fish Canyon roads. Parking restrictions will be implemented along that stretch, as well as on Deerlane Drive between Mel Canyon Road and Greenbank Avenue.

Residents of the affected Duarte area were also instructed to remove all garbage containers from the street and place them in their driveways closest to their homes, where they will be collected manually from the 25 homes in the alert area.

In the Topanga Canyon area, an evacuation notice was issued for approximately 20 homes along Santa Maria Road north of Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Valencia was closed for the second day in a row on Thursday due to bad weather. Park representatives said tickets purchased for those days can be redeemed any other day for the rest of the year.

Los Angeles County lifeguards warned people to use caution if visiting the beach.

“Ocean conditions will also be a little more active with head-to-head waves,” lifeguards warned on social media.

“There will be many different factors over the next few days, so be sure to stay alert and if you decide to come to the beach, be sure to check with a lifeguard tower before entering the water.”

County health officials issued their standard warning for people to avoid entering ocean water in the days after rain, noting that runoff can carry bacteria and debris into the ocean, increasing the risk of illness.

“A trend toward dry conditions is expected through the weekend,” according to the NWS. “Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be dry and warmer, with temperatures near to slightly above normal.”