Lightning strike sparks structure fire in Sylmar

Fire crews responded to a two-story apartment complex structure fire that was sparked by lightning in Sylmar.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday after a palm tree caught fire and extended to the side of the Sylmar Villas senior apartment complex.

It took about 36 firefighters under 30 minutes to fully extinguish the flames, according to the LAFD.

No injuries were reported.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Gusty winds and hail were possible, the National Weather Service warned. Meteorologist David Bigger offers his forecast for the NBC4 News at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Weather officials warned Thursday of “dangerous lightning” as well as flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in parts of the San Fernando Valley.

Lightning strikes were spotted in Sylmar and Granado Hills.