Los Angeles County Fire Department

Lightning strike sparks structure fire in Sylmar

By Missael Soto

NBCLA

Fire crews responded to a two-story apartment complex structure fire that was sparked by lightning in Sylmar.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday after a palm tree caught fire and extended to the side of the Sylmar Villas senior apartment complex.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

It took about 36 firefighters under 30 minutes to fully extinguish the flames, according to the LAFD.

No injuries were reported.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
Gusty winds and hail were possible, the National Weather Service warned. Meteorologist David Bigger offers his forecast for the NBC4 News at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025. 

Weather officials warned Thursday of “dangerous lightning” as well as flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in parts of the San Fernando Valley. 

Lightning strikes were spotted in Sylmar and Granado Hills.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles County Fire DepartmentSylmarFires
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us