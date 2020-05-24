Memorial Day

Lights Display at Dodger Stadium Honors Fallen Military Heroes Ahead of Memorial Day

The LA Dodgers and Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) created a light display in honor of fallen heroes for Memorial Day.

Newschopper4 Bravo flew over Dodger Stadium Sunday, while the lights glowed from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

"Each individual light will honor the memory of a military member that served our country," the Dodgers said in a press release.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Vernon 2 hours ago

Nine Food Packing Facilities in Vernon Report Coronavirus Outbreaks

Upland 3 hours ago

Reopening of Upland Restaurant is a Dream Come True for Owner

TAPS is the leading national organization providing compassionate care and survivor support services for the families of America’s fallen military heroes, according to the release.

Thousands of red, white and blue lights in the Dodger Stadium outfield will also represent the families of these fallen heroes that are supported by TAPS in California.

This article tagged under:

Memorial Day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us