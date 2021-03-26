Lil Nas X Writes a Letter to His Younger Self About Coming Out

"I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist," the rapper wrote

People Lil Nas X
AP

Rapper Lil Nas X wrote a letter to himself about coming out publicly as gay.

The "Old Town Road" performer addressed the note to "14-year-old Montero," using his given name, Montero Lamar Hill. "I wrote a song with our name in it. It's about a guy I met last summer," he wrote.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist," he continued.

He added that coming out was difficult for him, and people accused him of "pushing an agenda."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us