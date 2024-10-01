Line Fire flare-ups trigger new evacuation orders in San Bernardino County

Flare-ups in the San Bernardino National Forest have prompted officials to issue new evacuation orders as firefighters continue battling against the Line Fire.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department ordered the community of Seven Oaks on Monday to vacate the area immediately. The move comes after flare-ups began burning about a day prior.

Fire crews said the flare-ups occurred in an open area that has yet to be contained. That area was described as steep and rugged, a space that firefighters expected to burn because of dry conditions, hot temperatures and winds that helped spread the flames.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In addition to Seven Oaks, Barton Flats and Angelus Oaks residents were also ordered to evacuate.

#Linefire Evacuation ORDER ‼️

Effective immediately, as of September 30, 2024:



The community of Angelus Oaks is now under an evacuation ORDER.#linefire pic.twitter.com/MO2e90OIA6 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) October 1, 2024

#Linefire

There is an evacuation ORDER for the community of Seven Oaks. Please drive safe. Emergency personnel are actively working in the area. Be cautious and obey all traffic laws.#linefire pic.twitter.com/gKSKwF3sUi — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 29, 2024

Evacuation shelters

Apple Valley Conference Center -- 14975 Dale Evans Pkwy., Apple Valley

-- 14975 Dale Evans Pkwy., Apple Valley Redlands East Valley High School -- 31000 Colton Ave., Redlands

“Seven Oaks is at the bottom of the drainage,” said Bob Poole, a fire spokesperson for California Team 11. “It’s mostly cabins for vacations. We have structure protection groups there in place in case it gets to that community.”

The Line Fire has been burning for almost a month after it sparked Sept. 5. It has since exploded to more than 43,000 acres and is 80% contained.

Authorities determined the blaze was the result of an arson and arrested 34-year-old Justin Wayne Halstenberg of Norco on suspicion of starting the fire. He pleaded not guilty to arson-related crimes in the case.