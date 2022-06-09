List: As Jan. 6 Hearings Begin, Here Are the Southern Californians Arrested In U.S. Capitol Riot

The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol opened a prime-time hearing on Thursday, declaring the attack put America's constitutional democracy at risk.

The remarks from Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, came as the House committee planned to show new video and other evidence from the deadly Capitol assault.

Here is a list of Southern Californians who have been arrested in connection with the riot when supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the halls of Congress as legislators were preparing to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

This is a list of those suspects and summaries about their cases.

Glendora Man

On May 13, 2022, Hunter Ehmke, 21, was charged with destruction of government property for crimes related to the breach.

Beverly Hills Salon Owner

Gina Bisignano is accused of being among a first group of rioters that tried to push through police lines on the west side of the Capitol. In court papers, she said she just followed the crowd, and thought that they were going to put pressure on Mike Pence.

Huntington Beach Man

A member of Glenn Allen Brooks' prayer group tipped federal authorities after he shared a photo he took of himself standing in a the crowd that had forced its way into the Capitol, according to a sworn statement from an FBI agent.

Westminster Man

Kevin Galetto was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. An FBI affidavit alleged that Galetto was first seen on video surveillance at the Capitol at the Lower West Terrace tunnel entrance wearing a black baseball cap in support of former President Donald Trump.

UCLA Student From Costa Mesa

A UCLA student from Costa Mesa who founded a campus political organization was charged in connection with participating in the insurrection. Christian Secor, 22, was taken into custody after agents searched his home.

Yorba Linda Man

Philip Edward Kramer was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service and was ordered to pay $3,000 in fines and restitution in connection with entering the Capitol building.

Santa Ana, Van Nuys Men

David Nicholas Dempsey, of Van Nuys, and Jeffrey Scott Brown, of Santa Ana, were charged in an alleged assault at the Capitol. Dempsey was charged with use of a dangerous weapon, obstruction of an official proceeding, and civil disorder in addition to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. Brown was charged with inflicting bodily injury on officers, obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, among other charges, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.

Actor in Burbank

Michael Aaron Carico was charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol and was recorded on video singing "The Star Spangled Banner," court records showed. He was sentenced to sentenced to 24 months of probation, including 60 days of home detention and was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution and fines and do 60 hours of community. He was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct.

Alhambra Man and His Brother

Kevin Francisco Cordon and his brother Sean Carlo were sentenced in connection with the riot.

Beverly Hills Anti-Vax Doctor

Simone Melissa Gold pleaded guilty to charges of restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct. Gold was a hydroxychloroquine advocate.

Riverside QAnon Believer

Andrew Alan Hernandez was indicted on charges of obstruction of justice, knowingly entering a restricted Building and other charges. The Los Angeles Times reported he was a QAnon believer.

Retired La Habra Police Chief

Alan Hostetter, a retired La Habra police chief, was charged in rioting. He has pleaded not guilty and has a court hearing set for October.

Riverside Militia Member

Derek Kinnison, a self-identified member of the Three-Percenter militia group, was one of six California men indicted by a federal grand jury last year in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Victorville Man

Jacob Lewis was sentenced to 24 months of probation, ordered to do 60 hours of community service and pay $3,500 in fines and restitution. Jacob Daniel Lewis allegedly posted images on his personal Instagram account that showed him inside the Capitol but denied he participated in any violence, according to an FBI affidavit filed in court.

Orange Man

Michael McCormick faces charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

LA County Social Worker From San Clemente

Lois Lynn McNicoll, pleaded guilty to charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The LA Times reported she was a LA County Social Services worker.

"Three-Percenter" Militia Member From Riverside

Ronald Mele faces a status conference in October, facing charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and restricted building or grounds.

Irvina Man Who Allegedly Posed as Media

Matthew Thomas Purse allegedly wore a black helmet and tactical vest labeled "Press" to impersonate a member of the media while storming the Capitol. He faces a status hearing in August.

Fontana Man

Daniel Rodriguez, was indicted on charges including the assault of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone, and a conspiracy charge.

Huntington Beach Activist

Mark Simon, described in court papers by police as a, "known activist," was detained on allegations he illegally entered restricted grounds and engaged in unlawful activities on Capitol grounds. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 35 days incarceration and $500 restitution.

Santa Ana Man

Kim Sorgente was indicted on charges of civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Riverside Man

Kevin Strong was accused of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 24 months of probation, including 30 days of home detention and ordered to pay $500 in restitution, and do 60 hours community service.

Orange Man

Russell Taylor was on the board of directors for the American Phoenix Project, according to prosecutors. He faces charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and aiding and abetting restricted building or grounds and carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on capitol grounds or building. A status conference is set for October.

Orange County Man

David Antonio Ticas pleaded guilty to charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restrictive building or grounds disorderly conduct in a capitol building parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. He was arrested in Brea.

Indio Man

Rafael Valadez Jr. faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds disorderly conduct in a capitol building parading, and demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Riverside Man

Erik Scott Warner faces a status conference in October to face charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting restricted building or grounds tampering with documents or proceedings.