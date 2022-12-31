List: Here's What NBCLA Users Searched for in 2022

As the year comes to an end, we take a look back at the stories that NBCLA users searched for the most.

Simon Cowell Sparks Concern Online After Appearing Unrecognizable in Video Promoting ‘Britain's Got Talent'

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

TV personality Simon Cowell sparked concern online after he posted a now-deleted video on Twitter to promote "Britain's Got Talent" in which he looks unrecognizable.

In the video, Cowell encouraged future and potential contestants to get in touch with him in order to audition for "BGT." But instead, Twitter users commented on the 63-year-old's seemingly physical features and suggested it was some kind of cosmetic procedure.

"Not one for slagging one's appearance," one Twitter user commented. "But his face looks like it's melting."

Others were quick to urge the former "American Idol" judge to quit receiving botox injections, which he previously vowed to do after receiving a facelift in 2018. The "America's Got Talent" judge also removed his face fillers earlier this year.

Comedian Dave Chappelle Tackled Onstage During Hollywood Bowl Show

Getty Images/NBCLA

A man who police said was armed with a replica gun rushed the Hollywood Bowl stage May 3 and tackled comedian Dave Chappelle as he was performing at a comedy festival.

The weapon the man was carrying could eject a knife blade "when you discharge it correctly." Authorities later said it did not appear the man attempted to use the weapon.

Several videos and accounts posted online showed the man climbing onto the front of the Hollywood Bowl stage and rushing toward Chappelle. At least one video showed the comedian falling to the floor, with several other people rushing to apprehend the person.

Isaiah Lee was sentenced to 270 days in county jail, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

Driver Arrested in Deadly Windsor Hills Crash

Getty Images

CHP officers arrested a woman who they say caused a fiery multi-car crash Aug. 4 in Windsor Hills that killed 6 people, including a baby and a pregnant woman. The suspect remains in custody.

Prosecutors say that the electronic data recorder in NIcole Linton’s car showed that five second before the crash, she was moving at 122 miles per hour. And that in the five seconds leading to the crash, she was fully pressing the accelerator, and reached 130 miles per hour when she hit the cars at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson.

Linton's family has said she's been unfairly portrayed in the public and the press as a monster and a murderer.

Actress Anne Heche Suffers Fatal Injuries in Fiery Car Crash in Mar Vista

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

On Aug. 5, actress Anne Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista home. Nearly a week later, the award winning actress was pronounced dead at the Grossman Burn Center.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue.

Police said the car was speeding down a residential street and launched 30-feet into a home. The home owner was in the backyard at the time of the crash and was not injured.

A report released in early December concluded that the 53-year-old Heche's death was accidental, noting she died of "inhalation and thermal injuries'' resulting from the fire that erupted after the crash occurred.

New Video Shows Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection That Killed 6

NBC Los Angeles

New surveillance footage of the horrific crash in Windsor Hills captured the Aug. 4 crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman and baby.

Video released following the deadly crash showed traffic flowing as normal through the busy intersection before a Mercedes Benz sedan traveling at high speed flashes into view. The car continued through the intersection, causing a chain reaction of crashes.