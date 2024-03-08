List: Hollywood street closures for the 2024 Oscar awards

While the stars prepare to don their best attire and hope to receive an accolade or two on Sunday for the 2024 Oscar Awards, several streets in Hollywood have been shut down in anticipation of the ceremony.

Now through Wednesday morning, a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard will be shut down for the construction of pre-show stages and the iconic red carpet. From Orange Drive to Highland Avenue, Hollywood Boulevard will be shut down until 6 a.m., March 13.

Due to the street closure, bus routes and subway trains will bypass the Ovation Hollywood station. This detour will last from Saturday until the first scheduled train after 6 a.m. Monday.

From the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Sidewalks near the Dolby Theater will also be impacted by the closures through Sunday.

On the day of the show, the following closures will be in effect:

Remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue

Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue.

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue. No pedestrian access

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue, 8-foot pedestrian access.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley. No pedestrian access to cross alley.

East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Blvd. 8-foot pedestrian access (south of Hollywood Blvd only).

Extend closure of west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Blvd to Sunset Blvd

West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Blvd UNTIL 9:00 AM

North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection

Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue.

Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive.

Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

Excluding local residents, emergency vehicles and business access, the following closures will be in effect: