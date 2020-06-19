List: Juneteenth Events in Southern California

Juneteenth will be commemorated around Southern California Friday to mark a defining moment in U.S. history.

The holiday is celebrated every year on June 19 and originated in Texas. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but the proclamation didn’t immediately apply in certain areas, including secessionist states like Texas. It wasn't until two years later for when enslaved people found about Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.

There are several events to celebrate this holiday that are occurring this year in Southern California.

Juneteenth Monument Walk

When: Friday at 8 a.m.

Where: 1460 East Holt Ave. Pomona 91767

Start: African American Museum of Beginnings (parking lot)

End: Juneteenth Monument "Ganesha Park" Pomona (Behind Community Center)

Contact: Black Arts LA (323) 412-0811

Leimert Park Rising: Juneteenth Festival

When: Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Historic Leimert Park Village, 4337 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles

Information

2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: Friday 7:00 p.m. – Saturday 1 a.m.

Where: French Quarter Creole Bar & Grill, 16728 Bellflower Boulevard, Bellflower, CA 90706

Information

Juneteenth 2020

When: Friday 8:00 p.m. – Saturday 1 a.m.

Where: 631 Wilshire Blvd. 3rd Floor, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Register

San Gabriel Valley Juneteenth – A Freedom Day Virtual Event

When: Friday 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Online Event

RSVP

Juneteenth Celebration Rally

When: Friday 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks War Memorial Park, 14201 Huston St, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Information

El Segundo for Black Lives’ Juneteenth Remembrance Ceremony

When: Friday 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Library Park, 101 W Mariposa Ave, El Segundo, CA 90245

Information

Long Beach Juneteenth Cleanup

When: Friday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: 1248 Long Beach Blvd., Downtown Long Beach.

Information

Manhattan Beach Juneteenth Picnic

When: Friday 4 p.m.

Where: Bruce’s Beach, 2600 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach

Juneteenth at The VTree

When: Friday 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: The VTree, 1999 N Sycamore Ave, Hollywood

RSVP

All Flavor No Grease's Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration

When: Friday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m

Where: 108th St., South LA

Run For Freedom

When: Friday 4 p.m.

Where: L.A. High Memorial Park (4625 West Olympic Blvd.)

The LABWC Juneteenth Free Food Distribution and Information Session