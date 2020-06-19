Juneteenth

List: Juneteenth Events in Southern California

Juneteenth
Juneteenth will be commemorated around Southern California Friday to mark a defining moment in U.S. history.

The holiday is celebrated every year on June 19 and originated in Texas. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but the proclamation didn’t immediately apply in certain areas, including secessionist states like Texas. It wasn't until two years later for when enslaved people found about Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.

There are several events to celebrate this holiday that are occurring this year in Southern California.

Juneteenth Monument Walk

  • When: Friday at 8 a.m.
  • Where: 1460 East Holt Ave. Pomona 91767
  • Start: African American Museum of Beginnings (parking lot)
  • End: Juneteenth Monument "Ganesha Park" Pomona (Behind Community Center)
  • Contact: Black Arts LA (323) 412-0811

Leimert Park Rising: Juneteenth Festival

  • When: Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Where: Historic Leimert Park Village, 4337 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles
  • Information

2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

  • When: Friday 7:00 p.m. – Saturday 1 a.m.
  • Where: French Quarter Creole Bar & Grill, 16728 Bellflower Boulevard, Bellflower, CA 90706
  • Information

Juneteenth 2020

  • When: Friday 8:00 p.m. – Saturday 1 a.m.
  • Where: 631 Wilshire Blvd. 3rd Floor, Santa Monica, CA 90401
  • Register

San Gabriel Valley Juneteenth – A Freedom Day Virtual Event

  • When: Friday 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Where: Online Event
  • RSVP

Juneteenth Celebration Rally

  • When: Friday 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Where: Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks War Memorial Park, 14201 Huston St, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
  • Information

El Segundo for Black Lives’ Juneteenth Remembrance Ceremony

  • When: Friday 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Where: Library Park, 101 W Mariposa Ave, El Segundo, CA 90245
  • Information

Long Beach Juneteenth Cleanup

  • When: Friday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Where: 1248 Long Beach Blvd., Downtown Long Beach.
  • Information

Manhattan Beach Juneteenth Picnic

  • When: Friday 4 p.m.
  • Where: Bruce’s Beach, 2600 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach

Juneteenth at The VTree

  • When: Friday 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Where: The VTree, 1999 N Sycamore Ave, Hollywood 
  • RSVP

All Flavor No Grease's Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration

  • When: Friday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m
  • Where: 108th St., South LA

Run For Freedom

  • When: Friday 4 p.m.
  • Where: L.A. High Memorial Park (4625 West Olympic Blvd.)

The LABWC Juneteenth Free Food Distribution and Information Session

  • When: Saturday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Where: Los Angeles Black Worker Center, 5350 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90043
  • RSVP

