List: Monterey Park Offers These Crisis Resources in Wake of Deadly Mass Shooting

The City of Monterey Park is offering resources as the community mourns 11 people killed in the shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

Drop-in counseling, helplines and other services are available for anyone affected by the Jan. 21 shooting.

Here's a list of services compiled by the city. A complete list can be found here.

Drop-In Crisis Counseling Services

In-person crisis counseling is offered at two locations.

Monterey Park Bruggemeyer Library

Location: 318 S. Ramona Ave.

Phone: 626-307-1366

Schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Langley Senior Center

Location: 400 W. Emerson Ave.

Phone: 626-307-1395

Schedule

Monday, Jan. 30 - Friday, Feb. 3: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Taking care of yourself & your loved ones after a traumatic event is important. If you're in need of professional assistance or just need someone to talk to, visit https://t.co/6Lk05RkNDD to learn about resources available to anyone affected by the recent events in Monterey Park. pic.twitter.com/Sub4rZM5OU — City of Monterey Park (@CityofMPK) January 26, 2023

Crisis Helplines

Asian Americans Advancing Justice Helpline: Find legal advice, case navigation and direct representation in seven Asian languages and dialects. Referrals to government agencies also are offered.

Suicide and Crisis Hotline: Dial 988 to find immediate support and resources

Crisis Text and Deaf and Hard of Hearing Support: Text “HEARME” to 839863

Teen Line: Immediate emotional support and resources for teens in distress. Counselors are available from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. by calling 310-855-4673.

Friendship Line: A crisis helpline for people 60 and olrder and adults living with disabilities. Call 888-670-1360.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): Offers information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition, family members and caregivers, mental health providers and the public. Call 800-950-NAMI (6264) or text 62640.