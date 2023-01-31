monterey park mass shooting

List: Monterey Park Offers These Crisis Resources in Wake of Deadly Mass Shooting

Helplines and drop-in counseling services are offered to anyone affected by the Jan. 21 Star Ballroom Dance Studio shooting

By Jonathan Lloyd

Ten Killed In Mass Shooting At Lunar New Year Festival In California

The City of Monterey Park is offering resources as the community mourns 11 people killed in the shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

Drop-in counseling, helplines and other services are available for anyone affected by the Jan. 21 shooting.

Here's a list of services compiled by the city. A complete list can be found here.

monterey park mass shooting 10 hours ago

Artist Honors Victims of Monterey Park Mass Shooting With Digital Artwork

monterey park mass shooting Jan 23

Remembering the 11 Victims Killed in the Monterey Park Dance Hall Shooting

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Drop-In Crisis Counseling Services

In-person crisis counseling is offered at two locations.

Monterey Park Bruggemeyer Library
Location: 318 S. Ramona Ave.
Phone: 626-307-1366

Schedule
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Langley Senior Center
Location: 400 W. Emerson Ave.
Phone: 626-307-1395

Schedule
Monday, Jan. 30 - Friday, Feb. 3: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crisis Helplines

Asian Americans Advancing Justice Helpline: Find legal advice, case navigation and direct representation in seven Asian languages and dialects. Referrals to government agencies also are offered.

Suicide and Crisis Hotline: Dial 988 to find immediate support and resources

Crisis Text and Deaf and Hard of Hearing Support: Text “HEARME” to 839863

Teen Line: Immediate emotional support and resources for teens in distress. Counselors are available from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. by calling 310-855-4673.

Friendship Line: A crisis helpline for people 60 and olrder and adults living with disabilities. Call 888-670-1360.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): Offers information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition, family members and caregivers, mental health providers and the public. Call 800-950-NAMI (6264) or text 62640.

This article tagged under:

monterey park mass shooting
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us