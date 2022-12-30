List: See the Most-Viewed Videos on NBCLA in 2022

Video captured some of the dramatic, memorable and heartbreaking moments that shaped 2022 in Southern California.

Below are some of the most-viewed videos by NBCLA users during the past 12 months. They include a viral selfie from a famous celebrity, a devastating tragedy at a Windsor Hills intersection and a shocking confrontation at the Hollywood Bowl.

Here is a round up of the top videos viewed on NBCLA in 2022:

Simon Cowell Sparks Concern

"Britain's Got Talent" posted a selfie video of Simon Cowell urging fans and people to audition for the show's upcoming season. Some fans were quick to comment on Cowell's appearance saying he looked unrecognizable, and many speculated that it was due to some kind of cosmetic procedure. The show's account deleted the video, but that didn't stop people from commenting on his appearance.

Windsor Hills Crash Kills Five

A traveling nurse from Houston identified as 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton was accused of running a red light at a busy intersection in Windsor Hills and crashing her car into multiple other vehicles. The crash caused a fiery collision that killed five people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

Dave Chapelle Tackled at the Hollywood Bowl

Audience members at one of comedian's Dave Chapelle's shows were confused after they witnessed a man run across the stage and tackle him during a Hollywood Bowl performance. Attendees quickly realized that the attack was not part of the show. The man was detained after the incident and was charged for the attack.

Nurse Arrested in Windsor Hills Crash

Nicole Lorraine Linton identified as the driver in the fiery Windsor Hills crash that killed six people including a pregnant woman and her unborn baby was arrested and charged with their deaths. When Linton was first taken and held in custody prosecutors in LA asked a judge to not release her on bail. Her case is still pending in court.

Witnesses Say They Saw Man Beat Dog Before Attack

A group of people in Hollywood jumped in to stop a man from abusing a small dog on the street. Among those who jumped in to help perform a citizens arrest was actress Jena Malone. The group quickly stopped the man from abusing the dog and held him down until police arrived.

Actress Anne Heche Killed in Mar Vista Crash

Actress Anne Heche was critically injured after the vehicle she was driving lost control and crashed into a home in Mar Vista. Heche was placed on life support due to her injuries, including a severe brain injury. She was later removed from life support and pronounced dead. After an investigation the Heche's death was ruled an accident by the coroner's office.

Three Stabbed at Encino Hospital

A few days after deadly gun violence took place inside a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma a 35-year-old man armed with a knife walked into a hospital medical center in Encino and attacked a doctor and two staff nurses. After the attack he barricaded himself inside the hospital and was taken into custody after a standoff with SWAT.

