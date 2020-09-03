List: Where to Find Cooling Centers in This Awful Heat

Another heat wave looms over Southern California throughout the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

Triple digits and "dangerous heat'' are expected from Friday through Labor Day, prompting officials to issue a statewide Flex Alert.

Woodland Hills expects 115 degrees Sunday, when Antelope Valley cities will reach 111 and Saugus 112.

The California #ISO is issuing a statewide #FlexAlert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, beginning Saturday and extending through Monday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to excessive heat in #CAwx. https://t.co/pO9Vg3Zcs9 pic.twitter.com/k7F42dzJ8P — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 3, 2020

The California Independent System Operator, which manages the power grid, announced that a Flex Alert -- a call for voluntary conservation -- will be in effect from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Urging voluntary conservation is an effort to stave off to much strain on the state's electrical system, possibly leading to rolling power outages, like those that occurred during high heat last month.

Here's a list of cooling centers if you don't have air conditioning.

Cooling centers in Los Angeles County will be open, some beginning Thursday and others Friday through the weekend:

Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2, open Thursday and Friday, noon-6 p.m.

El Monte Community Center, 3130 Tyler Ave., open Saturday and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

Griffith Manor Park, 1551 Flower St., Glendale, open Friday through Tuesday, 10 a.m-6 p.m.

Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale, Saturday through Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, Thursday through Tuesday, noon-6 p.m.

Las Palmas Park, 505 S. Huntington St., San Fernando, Friday through Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Buena Vista Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank, Friday through Monday, noon-6 p.m.

Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fairs Oaks Ave., Pasadena, Friday through Monday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, Friday through Sunday, noon - 6 p.m.

Sunshine Park, 515 Deepmead Ave., La Puente, Friday through Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa, Friday through Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road., Stevenson Ranch, Wednesday through Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

Museum of Art and History, 665 W. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster, ongoing, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ken Miller Recreational Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, Saturday through Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

Senior Center/Community Center, 201 E. Bonita Ave., San Dimas, Thursday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Crowther Teen & Family Center, 241 W. Dawson Ave., Glendora, Friday through Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The city of Long Beach will operate cooling centers from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at:

Admiral Kidd Park, 2125 Santa Fe Ave.

El Dorado Park West, 2800 Studebaker Road

Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Ave.

Long Beach Senior Center, 1150 E. Fourth St.; and

McBride Park, 1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Cooling centers in Orange County will be open, some beginning Thursday and others Friday through the weekend:

Anaheim: Call Anaheim centers for hours of operation:

Brookhurst Community Center, 2271 W. Crescent Ave. 714-765-3373

Canyon Hills Library, 400 Scout Trail, 714-974-7360

Central Branch Library, 500 W. Broadway, 714-765-1880

Downtown Anaheim Community Center, 250 E. Center St. 714-765-4500

East Anaheim Library, 8201 Santa Ana Canyon, 714-765-3887

Euclid Branch Library, 1340 S. Euclid, 714-765-3625

Haskett Branch Library, 2650 W. Broadway, 714-765-5075

Ponderosa Joint Use Library, 240 E. Orangewood Ave., 714-740-0202

Sunkist Branch Library, 901 S. Sunkist, 714-765-3576

West Anaheim Youth Center, 320 S. Beach Blvd., 714-765-6400

Fountain Valley:

The Center at Founders Village-Senior and Community Center, 17967

Bushard Street, 8:30 am-4:00 pm Monday-Friday;

Garden Grove:

H. Louis Lake Senior Center, 11300 Stanford Avenue, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

La Habra:

101 West La Habra Boulevard, 8 am -5 pm Friday - Sunday

Laguna Woods:

24264 El Toro Road, 8 am-5 pm Monday-Friday

La Palma:

Cool Center at the La Palma Police Department, 7792 Walker Street. Hours vary, call for more information: 714-690-3370

Newport Beach:

Newport Coast Community Center, 6401 San Joaquin Hills Rd., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seal Beach:

Marina Community Center, 151 Marina Drive, 11:00 am., Saturday and Sunday.

Authorities noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, cooling centers will be limited in capacity and restrictions will be in place, such as requiring face coverings.