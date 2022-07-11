Listen Up Animal Lovers: Pasadena Humane Will Hold a Free Adoption Day

Pasadena Humane will waive adoption fees for all animals on Saturday as part of a Free Adoption Day, the organization announced Monday.

Available animals include dogs, cats, rabbits and critters. All dogs and cats are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

A Free Adoption Day event in May led to 68 adoptions, which included 53 cats, 12 dogs and three critters, according to Pasadena Humane.

Mark your calendars - join us at Pasadena Humane on Saturday, July 16 from 10am-2pm for Free Adoption Day presented by Gabrielle Bruveris! Adoption fees will be waived for all available dogs, cats, and critters. pic.twitter.com/lMbtyMD2qG — Pasadena Humane (@PasadenaHumane) July 3, 2022

Dia DuVernet, president and CEO of Pasadena Humane, said in a statement the shelter is filling up again despite last month's adoption figures and that summer is the busiest time of year for animals coming into the shelter.

"It's critical that we find homes for the adoptable dogs, cats and critters at the shelter to make space for more pets in need," DuVernet said.

Pasadena Humane also plans additional free adoption days and other promotions this summer, such as Best Friends National Adoption weekend July 22- 24, when adult dogs and cats will be available for $50.

Pasadena Humane is located at 361 S. Raymond Ave. and adoptions are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.