Gas prices

Gas Prices in LA County at Lowest Levels Since January 2017

Gas prices have been declining since the coronavirus outbreak

By City News Service

BERLIN – MARCH 23: A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. German President Horst Koehler said on Sunday higher petrol prices is the surest means to convince traditionally car-loving Germans to seek more environmentally-friendly alternatives, and his comment has already sparked the ire of the automobile lobby. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County remained the same on Sunday at $2.828, one day after dropping two-tenths of a cent.

The average price has either decreased or remained unchanged for 63 consecutive days, and is the lowest it's been since Jan. 3, 2017. It is two cents lower than one week ago, 22.9 cents lower than one months ago, and $1.29 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 67th time in the last 68 days, slipping four-tenths of a cent to $2.776, its lowest amount since Dec. 29, 2016.

The Orange County average price is 4.1 cents less than one week ago, 25.9 cents lower than one month ago and $1.32 cheaper than one year ago.

"The Energy Information Administration noted that gasoline inventories dropped by a significant 3.7 million gallons in the past week, which means there is more driving occurring than in prior weeks," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Prices are still declining, but if demand continues at this higher pace, we may be nearing the bottom of the price curve."

The dropping prices are largely the result of a sharp decrease in demand as people reduced driving because of stay-at-home orders and higher unemployment stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, which caused gasoline inventories to increase, according to Spring.

Oil prices Apr 9

Oil Deal Starting With 10M Barrel Cut Hinges on Mexico, OPEC Says

Gas prices Apr 5

Southland Gas Prices Keep Dropping

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Gas prices
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us