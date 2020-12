A pair of brush fires fueled by high winds were burning in Ventura County Tuesday evening as another small blaze was also spotted near the pier.

The first wind-driven fire broke out near 3270 Perkin Ave. off of the 101 Freeway. It was about 5 acres.

No structures were threatened but homeless people were being evacuated.

There is a large fire burning in the river bottom between Oxnard & Ventura. We have resources from VCFD, VFD & OFD actively fighting the fire. No structures currently threatened. Please avoid the area as the fire is not contained. — Oxnard Fire Dept. (@OxnardFire) December 9, 2020

The smaller fire was spotted near the pier by NewsChopper4.

It was also about 5 acres.

Refresh for updates.