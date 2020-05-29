Downtown Los Angeles

Live: Black Lives Matter Protesters Gather in Downtown LA for 3rd Day of Rallies

By Heather Navarro

Black Lives Matter protesters rallying against police brutality gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall Friday afternoon, before moving through downtown LA streets in peaceful protest.

Friday marks the third straight day of Southern California protests over police brutality targeting Black Americans, spurred by the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Los Angeles Police Department officers flanked the crowd on bicycles as they moved down Figueroa.

