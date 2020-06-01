Live Blog: Unrest Continues in Los Angeles

Following a day that saw nearly 1,200 arrests, more protests occurred across Southern California in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and groups of people looted various businesses in Van Nuys. Protests were taking place in Long Beach, Hollywood and Riverside early Monday evening.

Here's a live blog of headlines.

Update at 4:30 p.m.:

Protesters Block Stretch of 405 Freeway

A large group of protesters temporarily blocked a stretch of the 405 Freeway before police swept them off Monday afternoon. The protesters blocked lanes of traffic on the northbound lanes at Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood. All but one lane of traffic was briefly blocked.

At one point two people could be seen standing on the median of the freeway, waving at passing vehicles. One of the people jumped off the median in front of a big rig that slowly weaved around the protesters.

As the protesters gathered on the freeway, looters smashed into stores along Van Nuys Boulevard. Police clad in riot gear chased some of the looters away from a pharmacy at one point. One officer could be seen swinging a baton and trying to grab a looter by the arm, but the person got away.

Elsewhere, business owners braced for another night of looting. In Long Beach, a business owner stood out front of a coffee shop. In Riverside, some 2,500 demonstrators converged downtown, with demonstrators clogging up much of a roadway. Businesses there were also boarded up for security purposes. So far the demonstration is peaceful.

Protesters were peacefully marching marching north on Bronson Avenue, from

Sunset Boulevard toward Hollywood Boulevard, in Hollywood.