Officers looked for a suspect who drove a stolen car and led deputies on a pursuit from Compton to Long Beach Friday.

Authorities began following the white Kia SUV, which appeared to have three people, at around 3 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway as deputies with the LA County Sheriff's Department tried to stop the suspect.

When the car entered a Long Beach residential area, the people inside ditched the car and began running in separate directions.

Officers from the Long Beach Police Department later arrived at an apartment complex on Electric Court near Loma Vista Drive to detain the suspect.