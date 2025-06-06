Pursuit

Pursuit suspect ditches stolen car in Long Beach

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officers looked for a suspect who drove a stolen car and led deputies on a pursuit from Compton to Long Beach Friday.

Authorities began following the white Kia SUV, which appeared to have three people, at around 3 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway as deputies with the LA County Sheriff's Department tried to stop the suspect.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When the car entered a Long Beach residential area, the people inside ditched the car and began running in separate directions.

Officers from the Long Beach Police Department later arrived at an apartment complex on Electric Court near Loma Vista Drive to detain the suspect.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

PursuitCompton
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us