A driver in a black sedan parked in a residential area, hopped into a white van, and was leading a chase in Orange County Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was leading a chase heading southbound on the 5 Freeway in Buena Park.

The driver exited the freeway, and continued west on Auto Center.

The driver then traveled to the La Mirada area, driving recklessly, and on the wrong side of the road at times.

Details on why the driver was being pursued were not available.

Refresh for updates.