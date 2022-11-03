Stolen Big Rig Loses Tire, Catches Fire, Ending Chase

A stolen big rig was fully engulfed in flames, burning on lanes of the 5 Freeway in the Lake Hughes area Thursday afternoon at the end of a slow-speed chase.

The chase began around 12:45 p.m. in Kern County, before entering LA County.

It wasn't clear how the chase began, but the driver may have been connected to a robbery.

The driver was traveling at about 15 mph, before the rig lost a tire and caught fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The rig was a burnt husk by 3:30 p.m., and all traffic on the south 5 Freeway was at a standstill.

Refresh for updates.