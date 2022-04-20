Driver, Several Others Run Through Gated Community in Canyon Country After Pursuit

A driver and several others said to be armed and dangerous in a possibly stolen SUV jumped from the car and ran through a gated community in Canyon Country before they were taken into custody.

The chase was first reported out of the Burbank area after Burbank police said they had a report of a stolen Cadillac.

The driver and several others were leading a chase in the San Fernando Valley area.

The Los Angeles Police Department took over the chase from Burbank police, and the pursuit continued on freeways until it reached the Santa Clarita area.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After some people jumped and rolled from the SUV, they got back in and the chase continued.

The crew was then cornered in a parking lot and entered a gated community in Canyon Country.

They were detained.