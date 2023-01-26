Orange County Pursuit Comes to End After Officers Ram Car Twice

A driver leading a chase from Long Beach to Orange County, at one point cruising a scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was ultimately stopped in Santa Ana.

The chase started in the Long Beach area.

By 4:45 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach heading toward Huntington Beach.

By 5 p.m., the sedan was making its way through Costa Mesa with CHP in tow.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The driver was behind the wheel of a gray Toyota Camry, and initially wanted for speeding.

After a CHP officer performed a PIT maneuver, the driver kept going.

The second PIT maneuver was what stopped the driver at Sunflower Avenue and Harbor Boulevard.