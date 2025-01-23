Live updates: Hughes Fire in Castaic burning over 10,000 acres

Skip to content
Contact Us
What to Know
- The Hughes Fire sparked in the Castaic area Wednesday morning.
- A red flag warning was in effect for parts of Los Angeles County, indicating high fire danger.
- Castaic Union School District announced it would close all its campuses Thursday
- About 31,000 people were under evacuation orders with another 21,000 under evacuation warnings.
- The fire is one of three major fires burning in Los Angeles County.
- Another brush fire started along the Sepulveda Pass near Bel Air Wednesday night.