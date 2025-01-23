Castaic
Live updates: Hughes Fire in Castaic burning over 10,000 acres

By Staff Reports

What to Know

  • The Hughes Fire sparked in the Castaic area Wednesday morning.
  • A red flag warning was in effect for parts of Los Angeles County, indicating high fire danger.
  • Castaic Union School District announced it would close all its campuses Thursday
  • About 31,000 people were under evacuation orders with another 21,000 under evacuation warnings.
  • The fire is one of three major fires burning in Los Angeles County.
  • Another brush fire started along the Sepulveda Pass near Bel Air Wednesday night.

