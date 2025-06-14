Live updates: LA prepares for ‘No Kings' protests after days of ICE raid demonstrations

'No Kings' protests and ICE raid demonstrations are planned for Los Angeles, where National Guard members and Marines activated by President Trump are stationed at federal buildings.
What to Know
- 'No Kings' protests and ICE raid demonstrations are planned for Saturday in Los Angeles as aggressive immigration enforcement operations continue in the city.
- Similar demonstrations, protests and marches are planned throughout the United States.
- In Washington, DC, President Trump will attend a military parade in Washington on his birthday to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary.
- Marines arrived in LA, where they were assigned to guard federal property like the West Los Angeles federal building.
- National Guard members remain in Los Angeles as a legal battle plays out between California and the Trump administration.
- An overnight curfew will remain in effect for 1 square mile of downtown Los Angeles, the epicenter of a week of unrest in the city of 4 million people encompassing 500 square miles.
Protests over ICE raids in Los Angeles and 'No Kings' demonstrations are planned Saturday in Los Angeles. Follow live updates below.