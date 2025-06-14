Protests
Live updates: LA prepares for ‘No Kings' protests after days of ICE raid demonstrations

By Jonathan Lloyd

'No Kings' protests and ICE raid demonstrations are planned for Los Angeles, where National Guard members and Marines activated by President Trump are stationed at federal buildings.

What to Know

Protests over ICE raids in Los Angeles and 'No Kings' demonstrations are planned Saturday in Los Angeles. Follow live updates below.

