Live updates: Hearing set for next week on President Trump's use of National Guard in LA

What to Know
- Who's in command of the National Guard? A hearing is set for next week that could determine whether Gov. Newsom or President Trump has control.
- National Guard members, possibly joined by Marines, will remain in Los Angeles at federal buildings, for now.
- The third night of a limited curfew in downtown LA ends after hours of relative calm.
- For some downtown Los Angeles business owners, the nightly curfew is a double-edged sword.
- Reaction was swift after Secret Service agents forcibly removed Sen. Alex Padilla when he interrupted a news conference with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.
- The head of the DHS joined ICE agents when they arrived at a surprised Huntington Park woman's home in search of her husband.
- Los Angeles is preparing for continued protests over the weekend with the possibility of more immigration enforcement operations.
Los Angeles prepares for more ICE raids and protests as the legal dispute intensifies over control of the California National Guard. See live updates below.