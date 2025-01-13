Live updates: Most LAUSD schools reopen as Eaton and Palisades fires continue to burn

What to Know
- Most Los Angeles Unified School District schools and offices will reopen on Monday, the district announced in a press release.
- A Red Flag Warning has been extended through Wednesday due to the combination of strong winds and low humidity.
- At least 24 people have died in the Eaton and Palisades fires, according to the latest update from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.
- The Los Angeles Fire Department has asked good Samaritans to donate goods to centralized donation centers, rather than individual fire stations. A list of some approved locations -- and what they need -- is here.
- Officials have offered tips for thousands of evacuees that are expected to return to their neighborhoods this week. See those tips here.
- As the Eaton and Palisades fires continue to threaten thousands of homes on multiple fronts, here are the most recent updates on evacuation zones.