Live updates: Marines to be mobilized to Los Angeles

What to Know The curfew in a one square mile radius in downtown Los Angeles was lifted Wednesday morning.

Marines to be mobilized to federal buildings

Some downtown LA businesses were damaged and looted Monday night after a day of largely peaceful protests turned violent.

Several protesters were detained after they walked onto the 101 Freeway, blocking traffic Tuesday afternoon in downtown LA.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said the possibility of Marines in Los Angeles "presents a significant logistical and operational challenge."

A limited curfew went into effect Tuesday for an area of downtown Los Angeles following several nights of violence that followed largely peaceful daytime protests over immigration enforcement raids, Mayor Bass announced.