Downtown LA
Live Updates

Live updates: Marines to be mobilized to Los Angeles

About 700 Marines were deployed to Los Angeles to assist National Guard members at federal sites in the city.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

What to Know

  • The curfew in a one square mile radius in downtown Los Angeles was lifted Wednesday morning.
  • Marines to be mobilized to federal buildings
  • Some downtown LA businesses were damaged and looted Monday night after a day of largely peaceful protests turned violent.
  • Several protesters were detained after they walked onto the 101 Freeway, blocking traffic Tuesday afternoon in downtown LA.
  • LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said the possibility of Marines in Los Angeles "presents a significant logistical and operational challenge."

A limited curfew went into effect Tuesday for an area of downtown Los Angeles following several nights of violence that followed largely peaceful daytime protests over immigration enforcement raids, Mayor Bass announced.

This article tagged under:

Downtown LAImmigrationProtests
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us