Immigration
Live Updates

Live updates: More anti-ICE demonstrations expected for the fifth day in Los Angeles

More National Guard members and 700 Marines were activated by the federal government as protests continue over immigration enforcement raids in Los Angeles.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes and Jonathan Lloyd

What to Know

  • More demonstrations over immigration raids are expected Tuesday in Los Angeles.
  • About 700 Marines were mobilized to help support National Guard members assigned to federal buildings in Los Angeles.
  • Signs of weekend violence in Los Angeles remained at businesses with broken glass, looted shelves and graffiti in the downtown area.
  • LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said the possibility of Marines in Los Angeles "presents a significant logistical and operational challenge."
  • California announced a lawsuit against President Trump over federalization of the National Guard.

The unrest continues in Los Angeles over immigration raids with more demonstrations expected on Tuesday. This would mark the fifth day of demonstrations.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationLos Angeles
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us