Live updates: President Trump set to visit LA for wildfires tour

What to Know
- The Hughes Fire that sparked in the Castaic area Wednesday morning continues to burn 10,396 acres.
- A red flag warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for parts of Los Angeles County, indicating high fire danger.
- Lawmakers approved a $2.5 billion fire relief package with bipartisan support.
- About 31,000 people were under evacuation orders with another 21,000 under evacuation warnings in the Hughes Fire.
- The Palisades Fire on the LA County coast was 77% contained at 23,448 acres. The Eaton Fire in the Altadena area was 95% contained at 14,021 acres.
- Twenty-eight deaths were reported in the Eaton and Palisades fires.
- Castaic Union School District announced it would reopen its schools Friday