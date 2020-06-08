Live Updates: Procession to Downtown LA Will Honor George Floyd

Demonstrations are scheduled for Monday following a protest march over the weekend that drew about 20,000 people to downtown Los Angeles.
A group called Historic Core is planning a memorial service Monday at noon for George Floyd, the man whose death sparked a worldwide movement calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality. Vehicle processions, including hearses, will depart from several locations and converge on downtown Los Angeles.
More protests are expected Monday, starting as early as 11:30 a.m.
Floyd died May 25 during an arrest in Minneapolis. He will be remembered this week at memorial services in Houston, where he grew up before moving to Minnesota.
We’ll provide updates below.
9:46 a.m.: Cars, some adorned with messages, gathered in Long Beach and other locations for a procession into downtown LA.