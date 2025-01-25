Live updates: Threat of mudslides loom with SoCal's first storm of the season

What to Know
- The Palisades Fire, which burned more than 23,000 acres, was at 79% containment.
- The Eaton Fire, which burned more than 14,000 acres, was at 95% containment.
- With Southern California preparing for its first significant rainfall in months, there's concern for mudslides where debris stands in the aftermath of the fires.
- The incoming storm comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's visit to Los Angeles County, where he assessed the destruction of the disasters.
