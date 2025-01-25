California Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: Threat of mudslides loom with SoCal's first storm of the season

Firefighters have gotten a good handle on the Palisades and Eaton Fires' containment, but now the county is bracing for potential mudslides.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The Palisades Fire, which burned more than 23,000 acres, was at 79% containment.
  • The Eaton Fire, which burned more than 14,000 acres, was at 95% containment.
  • With Southern California preparing for its first significant rainfall in months, there's concern for mudslides where debris stands in the aftermath of the fires.
  • The incoming storm comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's visit to Los Angeles County, where he assessed the destruction of the disasters.

Follow below for the latest coverage.

California WildfiresLos Angeles County
