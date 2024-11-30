Palm Desert

Living Desert announces death of critically endangered leopard

By City News Service

A leopard's feet, Panthera pardus, standing on a tree branch.
Getty

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert has announced the loss of one of its oldest leopards.

Zoya was a 21-year-old Amur leopard who died on Wednesday due to old age, officials said on social media. Zoya had lived at the zoo for 11 years.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's website, Amur leopards are listed as a critically endangered species and have a life expectancy of approximately 10 to 15 years in the wild.

"We know she inspired countless people to develop a passion for wildlife and conservation, brought attention to a critically endangered species, and sparked joy in everyone who had the privilege of knowing her," Living Desert officials said. "Her longevity is a testament to their expertise and dedication. And, finally, we are grateful to you -- our community -- for sharing in Zoya's journey and ensuring her legacy will endure."

