Loan application deadline extended for Altadena small businesses 

The lack of people traffic in Altadena has put a strain on businesses trying to recover following the Eaton Fire that destroyed more than 9,000 homes and businesses in this neighborhood in January.

Ron’s Barber Shop off Lake Avenue is operating, but business is slow.

“I get some of the workers that there's working up there they need haircuts so they come down and some of my old clients they still they still come even the ones that moved away they still time it so they can get down here,” Ron Coleman, owner of Ron’s Barber Shop, said.

He said his business is down about a dozen customers a day compared to before the Eaton Fire.

“You survived the fire, but will you survive the economic fire?” he added.

It’s the same story for the folks at Burrito Express in Pasadena.

Deya Orozco and her husband have owned this spot for nearly two decades.

“One burrito at a time. You know that's all we need,” she said.

Like others, they stepped in after the Eaton Fire to feed displaced neighbors, first responders and workers.

Her home nearby survived the fire, but her sister's home in Altadena did not.

Bringing back this community is personal, and for now, she’s relying on the smells and taste to lure customers.

“If you love our food, if you love us, tell somebody yeah. And that's word of mouth .. We're hanging on, and we're thankful we're grateful,” she said.

The reality is there is much more work to do.

But restaurant worker Shaun Chang looks past what is not there to what is welcoming customers

He works at Miya, a Thai restaurant on Lake Avenue, that only reopened this month

"Up here this little corridor of Lake, there's a few survivors speckled up in here, so we could really use the business,” Chang said.

Small businesses in the Eaton Fire burn zone could get a boost.

The Altadena Disaster Relief Small Business Loan Program is now available on a first come first serve basis. Eligible businesses include cafes, retail stores, grooming businesses and others.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger's office announced the application deadline has now been extended through June 30.

So far, the county tells us 47 applications are in process – no loans yet approved.

It is unclear how long it will take for businesses to receive their funds, if approved.

Ron applied and is waiting to hear back

“Anything would help,” he said.

He is the only one of the three businesses we talked to applying for the loan at this time.