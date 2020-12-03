Local Organizations to Provide Free Food for Christmas Holiday Season

The pandemic has hit low-income families hard in Southern California. People experiencing financial difficulties can obtain free food through public organizations, like food banks, or private organizations, such as churches and other venues.

Click on your county for more information on food distribution centers and events near you:

Los Angeles County: Click here for a list of food resources available for L.A. County residents.

San Bernardino County: For a list of food banks and hours of operation, including services for seniors, click here.

Riverside County: For a list of various services, including food banks, health resources, and financial assistance, click here.

Ventura County: For a list of various services, including food banks, health resources, and financial assistance, click here.

Orange County: For a list of various services, including food banks, health resources, and financial assistance, click here.

During the holiday season, various Southern California organizations will donate food to help those impacted by COVID-19.

Below you will find a list of the places where you can get a food basket to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Wednesday December 2

Children's Carpentry Project: 5201 8th Street Carpinteria, CA 93013/4 - 5p.m. Food will be distributed for residents of all ages. For safety, the food bags will be taken to the car. Click here for more information.

Thursday, December 3

Vallejo Drive Reach: 311B Vallejo Dr., Glendale, CA 91206 / Food distribution every Thursday of the month. You do not need to register and the bags of food are brought to the car. For further information please click here.

Boys and Girls Club of Los Angeles: 2635 Pasadena Ave Los Angeles, CA 90031 / 4:30 - 6:30. Food distribution every Thursday of the month. For further information please click here.

St. Barnabas Eagle Rock: 2109 Chickasaw Ave Los Angeles, CA 90041/11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Food distribution every Thursday of the month. For further information please click here.

South LA Cafe has a grocery giveaway to help those who are food insecure, to make sure those who are suffering in the pandemic aren't going hungry too. The owners are hoping to reshape the community. Ted Chen reports Aug. 19, 2020.

Friday December 4

West Valley Pantry: 5700 Rudnick Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367/10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Distribute food the first Friday of each month. Individuals must show identification with an address or some proof that they reside in the area. You can get more information by clicking here.

Let's Be Whole: 437 W 9th St, San Pedro, CA 90731 / 1:30 - 3 p.m. Food is distributed on Friday of each month. You do not need to register or show proof of income. You should only wear a face cover. You can get more information by clicking here.

Pleasant Valley Parks and Recreation District: 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, CA 93010/10 - 11 a.m. Food distribution, every Friday, at the Senior Center. Anyone who is food insecure can go with an empty bag to fill with food. For further information please click here.

Saturday December 5

Rosewood Methodist Church: 4101 Rosewood Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90004. / 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. You do not need to register and do not require electronic verification and deliveries are made. You can come to the church to pick up your box or if you want to receive them at your home, you can send an email to RUMClosangeles@gmail.com. They deliver within a 1 mile radius for those who are. For further information please click here.

Christian Family Center: 10919 Oxnard St., North Hollywood, CA 91606/9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Free food distribution every Saturday. For further information please click here.

Jonathan Gonzalez reports July 30, 2020.

South Saint Paul Church: 4678 W Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90016/11 a.m. - 3 p.m. They offer a hot meal every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month. For further information please click here.

Mount Rubidoux Seventh-day Adventist Church: 5320 Victoria Ave Riverside, CA 92506/3 - 5 p.m. Food distribution every Saturday of the month. For further information please click here.

Corona Friends Church: 1220 W Ontario Ave Corona, CA 92882/9 - 11:30 a.m. Food distribution until supplies are exhausted. For further information please click here.

San Bernardino Soccer Complex: 2500 Pacific St., Highland, CA 92346/9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Food distribution to families in the community. For more information, click here.

Monday December 7

Central Neighborhood Health Foundation: 2614 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90007 / 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 pm. Food distribution the first and third Monday of each month. For further information please click here.

Crazy Otto's Diner: 1228 W Avenue I, Lancaster, CA 93534/1 - 6 p.m. They will serve hot food to the veterans. For further information please click here.

Tuesday December 8

Courson Park: 38226 10th St E Palmdale, CA 93550/10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Food distribution every Tuesday of the month. For further information please click here.

Thursday December 10

Vallejo Drive Outreach: 311B Vallejo Dr., Glendale, CA 91206 / Food delivery every Thursday of the month. You do not need to register and the bags of food are brought to the car. For further information please click here.

Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club: 2635 Pasadena Ave Los Angeles, CA 90031 / 4:30 - 6:30. Food distribution every Thursday of the month. For further information please click here.

St. Barnabas Eagle Rock: 2109 Chickasaw Ave Los Angeles, CA 90041/11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Food distribution every Thursday of the month. For further information please click here.

Friday December 11

Pleasant Valley Recreation & Park District: 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, CA 93010/10 - 11a.m. Food distribution, every Friday, at the Senior Center. Anyone who is food insecure can go with an empty bag to fill with food. For further information please click here.

Saturday 12 of December

Christian Family Center: 10919 Oxnard St., North Hollywood, CA 91606/9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Free food distribution every Saturday. For further information please click here.

Mt. Rubidoux SDA Church: 5320 Victoria Ave Riverside, CA 92506/3 - 5 p.m. Food distribution every Saturday of the month. For further information please click here.

Sunday December 13

ProjectQ: 818 N. Spring St. # 101 Los Angeles, CA 90012/12 - 5 p.m. / The center normally invites, every second Sunday of each month, LGBTQIA + young people who are homeless to attend an event where they offer haircuts, clothes and personal hygiene items, totally free. For further information please click here.

Tuesday December 15

Courson Park: 38226 10th St E Palmdale, CA 93550/10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Food distribution every Tuesday of the month. For further information please click here.

Thursday December 17

Veterans Administration: 351 E Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012/11 a.m. - 1 pm. They will serve veterans lunches at the Ambulatory Care Center in downtown Los Angeles and provide cold weather essentials. For further information please click here.

Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club: 2635 Pasadena Ave Los Angeles, CA 90031 / 4:30 - 6:30. Food distribution every Thursday of the month. For further information please click here.

Vallejo Drive Outreach: 311B Vallejo Dr., Glendale, CA 91206 / Food delivery every Thursday of the month. You do not need to register and the bags of food are brought to the car. For further information please click here.

St. Barnabas Eagle Rock: 2109 Chickasaw Ave Los Angeles, CA 90041/11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Food distribution every Thursday of the month. For further information please click here.

Feeding America recently revealed that more than 50 million people may experience food insecurity in 2020 due in part to the coronavirus pandemic. Kate Leone joined LX News from the organization to explain how one missed paycheck can put a family at risk of food scarcity and why children are being hit especially hard by the crisis.

Friday, December 18

Pleasant Valley Recreation & Park District: 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, CA 93010/10 - 11a.m. Food distribution, every Friday, at the Senior Center. Anyone who is food insecure can go with an empty bag to fill with food. For further information please click here.

Saturday December 19

Christian Family Center: 10919 Oxnard St., North Hollywood, CA 91606/9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Free food distribution every Saturday. For further information please click here.

Mt. Rubidoux SDA Church: 5320 Victoria Ave Riverside, CA 92506/3 - 5 p.m. Food distribution every Saturday of the month. For further information please click here.

Monday December 21

Central Neighborhood Health Foundation: 2614 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90007 / 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 pm. Food distribution the first and third Monday of each month. For further information please click here.

Tuesday December 22

Courson Park: 38226 10th St E Palmdale, CA 93550/10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Food distribution every Tuesday of the month. For further information please click here.

Thursday, December 24

Vallejo Drive Outreach: 311B Vallejo Dr., Glendale, CA 91206 / Food delivery every Thursday of the month. You do not need to register and the bags of food are brought to the car. For further information please click here.

Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club: 2635 Pasadena Ave Los Angeles, CA 90031 / 4:30 - 6:30. Food distribution every Thursday of the month. For further information please click here.

St. Barnabas Eagle Rock: 2109 Chickasaw Ave Los Angeles, CA 90041/11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Food distribution every Thursday of the month. For further information please click here.