Long-awaited 71/91 Freeway interchange in Corona set to open 

After years of congestion and gridlock, a major breakthrough is finally here for 91 Freeway commuters in Corona.

The interchange connecting the 91 Freeway with the 71 Freeway is set to open on June 23 at 6 a.m., promising smoother commutes for Inland Empire and Orange County travelers.

The $137 million project is expected to separate merging traffic and maintain steady freeway flow, improving travel times for thousands of daily drivers.

The new two-lane connector loop replaces a narrow, single-lane ramp that often caused backups where eastbound 91 lanes meet northbound 71 lanes.

Transportation officials said Friday the upgrade is designed to eliminate one of the region’s most notorious traffic points.

“We’re going to be separating traffic that is going to be merging and weaving so that the main line freeway keeps moving,” said Aaron Hake, Executive Director of Riverside County Transportation Commission.

The project began in early 2023 with the expectation to enhance traffic flow, improve safety, expand access to other modes of travel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The interchange serves as a vital link for commuters and freight vehicles between Riverside, Orange and San Bernardino Counties.

According to the project website, the interchange will:

Replace existing single-lane loop connector between eastbound 91 and northbound 71 Build an eastbound 91 auxiliary lane to the new direct connector to northbound 71;

Realign the eastbound 91 on-ramp from Green River RoadRealign southbound 71

The project will also support movement throughout the area by native wildlife such as mountain lions, bobcats and coyotes.