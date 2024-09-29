Long Beach police investigate 4 seperate stabbings overnight

Law enforcement in Long Beach has stepped up police presence in several areas Sunday following a series of stabbings within 12 hours overnight.

A total of four stabbings were reported from Saturday evening to early Sunday in unrelated acts of violence, the Long Beach Police Department said. No deaths occurred in connection with any of the stabbings and officials are continuing to investigate each case.

6:18 p.m., Saturday

The first stabbing was reported on the 2000 block of East Pacific Coast Highway following a fight.

A man was stabbed by at least one person when the physical altercation escalated. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The stabbing suspects fled the scene. A description of those individuals was not available.

2:03 a.m., Sunday

The second act of violence was reported on the 5100 block of 2nd Street. In this incident, two men were involved in a fight that escalated to a stabbing.

The victim was punctured in the upper body with a critical wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Police continue searching for this suspect, who fled the scene before officers’ arrival.

2:20 a.m., Sunday

The third stabbing occurred on the 200 block of Pine Avenue, where two women were fighting. Police officers were called to an area hospital for a report of two stabbing victims.

Detectives’ investigation revealed two women had gotten into a fight with another woman, who stabbed them in the upper body during the confrontation. The victims were taken to a hospital and described as being in stable condition.

A description of the suspect was not available. It is unclear what led to the fight.

3 a.m., Sunday

Police were called to a hospital following a fight that led to a stabbing in the 5100 block of 2nd Street. There, the stabbing victim was in some sort of dispute with a group of women.

One of the women in the group punched the victim and a second woman stabbed the victim in the upper body.

The victim took themselves to a local hospital in stable condition. A description of the women involved in the confrontation was not available.