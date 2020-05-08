CHP Shooting Investigation Closes Part of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach After Standoff

A section of the 710 Freeway was closed early Friday in Long Beach for a California Highway Patrol shooting investigation that followed a standoff with a man who was armed with a knife.

Officers opened fire on the man, who later died at a hospital, authorities said. Details about what led to the confrontation were not immediately available.

The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. on the northbound 710 Freeway near the 405 Freeway interchange. Video showed evidence markers on the freeway.

CHP officers responded to the area after a report of a man with a knife walking on the freeway. Less-lethal force was used and, after a 30-minute standoff, the man charged at officers, the agency said.

Officers opened fire, killing the man.

The freeway is not expected to reopen until late around 10 a.m.