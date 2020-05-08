Long Beach

CHP Shooting Investigation Closes Part of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach After Standoff

By Staff Report

NBC Universal, Inc.

A section of the 710 Freeway was closed early Friday in Long Beach for a California Highway Patrol shooting investigation that followed a standoff with a man who was armed with a knife.

Officers opened fire on the man, who later died at a hospital, authorities said. Details about what led to the confrontation were not immediately available.

The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. on the northbound 710 Freeway near the 405 Freeway interchange. Video showed evidence markers on the freeway.

CHP officers responded to the area after a report of a man with a knife walking on the freeway. Less-lethal force was used and, after a 30-minute standoff, the man charged at officers, the agency said.

Officers opened fire, killing the man.

The freeway is not expected to reopen until late around 10 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach710 Freeway
