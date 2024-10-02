Long Beach

Long Beach Airport sets summer passenger record

Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines offer service to 24 nonstop destinations from Long Beach Airport.

By City News Service

Long Beach Airport
ci.long-beach.ca.us/

More than 1.1 million passengers passed through Long Beach Airport between June and August, making it the airfield's busiest-ever summer travel season, officials announced Tuesday.

The passenger number between June 1 and Aug. 31 -- 1,104,994 -- was 4% above the previous record-setting year in 2018, when 1,062,202 passengers used the airport, according to the city. The number was a 14% increase from the same period last year.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"This historic summer travel record is a testament to the hard work of everyone at our Long Beach Airport in providing unmatched service to travelers,'' Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. "Their dedication is why passengers place their trust in LGB as their preferred gateway in and out of Southern California.''

According to the city, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines offer service to 24 nonstop destinations from Long Beach Airport, equating to more nonstop offerings than any other time in the airport's 100-year history.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

LAX Jul 7, 2022

LAX and Long Beach Airports Receive Grants for Terminal Projects

Long Beach May 16

Long Beach neighbors rally against flight school's noise 

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us