Long Beach

Video shows attack on Long Beach sidewalk before witness steps in with pepper spray

A suspect was arrested in an attack caught on camera on a Long Beach sidewalk.

By Mekahlo Medina and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Security camera video captured a frightening scene on a Long Beach sidewalk when a woman was attacked from behind by a man during her lunch break.

The woman was on a sidewalk near Linden Avenue and Broadway when a man approached her from behind and lifted up her dress. The woman, who spoke with NBCLA Tuesday about the attack, said she sensed someone behind her.

"I feel someone right here on my neck, pressed up against me and lifting my entire dress up," said Rebekah Pedersen.

The man unzipped his pants during the attack, which was captured on security camera video, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Witness Dan McIntyre was sitting on a bench outside a business when the man and Pedersen walked past. As the victim fell to the ground, McIntyre sprayed the attacker with pepper spray.

"He looked like he was possessed," McIntyre said. "It was an ugly sight."

The man left the scene and was later located by police at Atlantic Avenue and Broadway. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Wilmington 1 hour ago

Wilmington Intersection to be dedicated to slain father and volunteer

sun valley 3 hours ago

Sun Valley Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

An initial court date was scheduled for Friday.

NBC4 does not identify victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us