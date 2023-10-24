Video shows attack on Long Beach sidewalk before witness steps in with pepper spray

Security camera video captured a frightening scene on a Long Beach sidewalk when a woman was attacked from behind by a man during her lunch break.

The woman was on a sidewalk near Linden Avenue and Broadway when a man approached her from behind and lifted up her dress. The woman, who spoke with NBCLA Tuesday about the attack, said she sensed someone behind her.

"I feel someone right here on my neck, pressed up against me and lifting my entire dress up," said Rebekah Pedersen.

The man unzipped his pants during the attack, which was captured on security camera video, police said.

Witness Dan McIntyre was sitting on a bench outside a business when the man and Pedersen walked past. As the victim fell to the ground, McIntyre sprayed the attacker with pepper spray.

"He looked like he was possessed," McIntyre said. "It was an ugly sight."

The man left the scene and was later located by police at Atlantic Avenue and Broadway. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery.

An initial court date was scheduled for Friday.

NBC4 does not identify victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.