Hours after issuing a boil water notice for some residents of Long Beach, city officials said Thursday they were setting up water distribution centers to give away free bottled water.

After a significant water main break caused the water pressure to drop, the city had to follow the state guidelines to issue a boil water notice, Mayor Rex Richardson said in a news conference Thursday.

While the boil water notice was in effect, people were urged not to drink tap water or use it for food preparation unless boiled.

As the state was testing the water sample from the city, those who live in the 90805, 90806 and 90807 zip codes were urged to boil all drinking water, including filtered water from the fridge, before drinking it.

“The boil water notice is done out of an abundance of caution. There is no evidence that water is unsafe to drink,” said Dr. Anissa David, the city’s health officer.

Dr. Davis said that it was safe to bathe with the water despite the boil water notice.

And if people accidentally consumed the tap water, such as brushing their teeth with it, there’s no need to worry, according to Davis.

Those who want to receive free bottled water will need to bring their utility bill to the water distribution center to prove that they live in the impacted area.