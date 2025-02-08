Long Beach

Long Beach business owners say ICE operations are slowing down sales

By Mekahlo Medina and Sahana Patel

As President Trump’s administration scales up immigration arrests, Long Beach business owners have noticed a slowdown in foot traffic. 

Chef Karla Flores, a Peruvian immigrant said her Long Beach coffee shop, Alli Kaphiy, felt the effects following the ICE arrest which started two weeks ago. 

“The past couple of weeks our sales were cut by over half,” Flores said. “It just creates such mass hysteria that even people who are here legally are not feeling comfortable putting a foot out the door.” 

Additionally, street vendors say they have noticed a 70% cut in business over the recent weeks. 

“We just have five people now, but workers, there are more workers than people,” said Michelle Antonio, a Long Beach street vendor. 

There are nearly one million undocumented people in LA County, according to the Migration Policy Institute. 

Luiz Castro with Inclusive Action explains that since one in ten people is undocumented, the Los Angeles community is bound to feel the consequences. 

“The community isn't leaving their homes, the community doesn't want to go to work because they are fearful,” Castro said. 

But Flores stresses the importance of togetherness. 

“Now is the time where we need to stick together,” Flores said. 

