Long Beach Child Diagnosed With Presumptive Monkeypox

A child in Long Beach was diagnosed with presumptive monkeypox, health officials said Tuesday.

The child tested positive for orthopoxvirus, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. Tests will be performed by the Centers for Disease Control to officially confirm that the child has monkeypox.

Monkeypox is caused by a member of the orthopoxvirus genus in the family poxviridae, according to the World Health Organization.

The child was experiencing symptoms, but had recovered, health officials said.

It wasn't clear exactly which symptoms the child has experienced.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus

Those who were in contact with the child were offered the vaccine, the department said.

"This is a reminder that everyone, regardless of age or sexual orientation, can get monkeypox if they come into contact with the virus," health officials said.

The presumptive positive case comes a day after state officials declared a state of emergency, and the same day LA County officials issued a proclamation of local emergency for monkeypox to address the number of increasing cases.

"This proclamation is critical in helping us get ahead of this virus," Supervisor Holly Mitchell said in a statement. "By declaring a local emergency, it allows us to cut through the red tape to better dedicate resources and educate residents on how to protect themselves and help stop the spread. It will also allow the County to quickly administer vaccines as more become available and to take the necessary efforts to obtain supplies and enhance outreach and awareness."

Long Beach health officials say there have been 20 cases in Long Beach as of Aug. 2.

Health officials say those who develop a rash due to monkeypox should isolate, as they are contagious when they have the rash.